RCSD arrests man accused of 2 apartment burglaries

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - After breaking into two Columbia apartments on the same morning, a man was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Bruce Davis, 48, was arrested on Jan. 20 after Sheriff Leon Lott says he broke into two apartments on the 7600 block of Hunt Club Road.

Lott says that around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 20, Davis entered two apartment through windows. The victim in the first apartment was home and escaped unharmed. Davis was detained after breaking into the second apartment.

Davis did injure his lower body during the incident after jumping from a second-floor window. He is currently being treated at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital and will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center after his release.

Nothing was stolen from either apartment during the burglaries.

