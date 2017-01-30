Wins over Auburn, Missouri put Gamecocks back in AP top 20

University of South Carolina men's basketball wins over Auburn and Missouri last week moved the Gamecocks back into the top 20 of the Associated Press College Basketball Poll.

This week South Carolina's ranking improved from Number 23 to Number 19. The Gamecocks are 17-4 on the season, 7-1 in the SEC.

The Gamecocks opened the season unranked. The Gamecocks next take on SEC opponent LSU Wednesday at 9 p.m.

South Carolina beat Missouri 63-53 Saturday. Last week they beat Auburn 98-69.

Gonzaga moved up this week from number 3 to the top spot, followed by Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, Arizona, Louisville, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Wisconsin to round out the top 10.

