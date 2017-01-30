Kershaw Co. deputies make 7 arrests in 2-month drug investigation

Kershaw County Sheriff's Deputies say they have arrested seven people as the result of a two-month long drug investigation at a Camden motel. Deputies launched the undercover investigation into drug activity at the Deluxe Inn on East Dekalb Street in Camden, based on citizen complaints.

The seven were arrested on January 27:

Jeffery Joe (39) whose last known address is on Beaver Dam Rd. Camden

Noel Missouri (26) whose last known address is on Cleveland School Rd. Camden

William Kitt (46) whose last known address is on Brewer Springs Rd. Camden

Terri Moore (38) whose last known address is on Horse Head Rd. Lugoff

Jeffrey Halley (39) whose last known address is on West Vaco Rd. Camden

Shamsud-Din Ali Samuel (40) whose last known address is in Ridgeway, SC

Unekeith Burriss (40) whose last known address is on Egypt Rd. Camden

Deputies say the investigation included undercover purchases of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and pills. Over several months, deputies say numerous people were arrested after they were observed leaving certain rooms at the motel and were found to be in possession of illegal drugs.

According to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews, during the early morning hours of January 27, 2017 narcotics investigators were assisted by a team of additional deputies as they executed search warrants on five rooms at the hotel. Investigators seized heroin, meth, crack, marijuana and pills for which they obtained 24 warrants charging all of the suspects with some level of possession of different drugs.

They also served 22 warrants for distribution of narcotics on Joe, Kitt, Moore, Halley, Samuel and Burriss. Deputies say they seized some stolen property that was likely traded for drugs.

The suspects were transported to the Kershaw County Detention Center where all but Halley remain locked up on bond. Joe and Samuel had been out on bond for previous drug arrests and bond revocation proceedings on them expected.

Sheriff Matthews says all but Missouri have significant criminal histories.

