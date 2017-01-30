Police search for 2 men wanted in W. Columbia bank robbery

The two bank robbery suspects fled the scene in a white, 4-door Volkswagen Jetta with paper tags. (Source: West Columbia Police Department)

A still image of surveillance video of the bank robbery suspects in West Columbia Monday. (Source: West Columbia Police Department)

The West Columbia Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery involving two men who walked out of a bank with cash Monday morning.

According to police, the TD Bank branch on Augusta Road was robbed shortly after 11 a.m.

Police say two black males of average height and build were wearing gray hoodies, gloves, and masks entered the bank and demanded money. Investigators said the suspects got away into a white 4-door Volkswagen Jetta with a sunroof. The vehicle also had a black and red paper tag on it.

If you have any information that can help police make an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC or the West Columbia Police Department at (803)-794-0721.

