Public health officials say antibiotic "superbugs" are a crisis

CORVALLIS, OR (WIS/NBC) -- Public health officials say "superbugs" that are resistant to antibiotics are spreading fast and they're causing a health crisis.

700,000 people worldwide will die this year from bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. But researchers have made a discovery that they hope will save lives.



"The world has shrunk as people travel all over the world and bring with them the pathogens from other parts of the world. These pathogens are spreading the resistance genes," said Dr. Bruce Geller, Professor Emeritus of Microbiology at Oregon State University.



Public health officials say these "superbugs" will eventually wipe out millions of people.



The cause? Bacteria that's resistant to antibiotics.



To explain it simply, it's like getting sick with a bug and nothing works to treat it. That infection grows to take over your body and since there is no treatment, you'd eventually die.



It's happening now. It happened recently to a woman in Nevada who broke her leg and got an infection in her hip. That infection was resistant to 26 different antibiotics. She went into septic shock and died.



"There are some strains of bacteria that are completely resistant to all known antibiotics," Dr. Geller said.



His research is now getting worldwide attention. His team has made a discovery that will save potentially millions of lives.



It revolves around the discovery of a molecule that neutralizes the bacteria's ability to destroy the antibiotic.



"This molecule, our molecule, gets inside a bacterium and it shuts down the gene that controls the resistance mechanism," he said.



Geller, who's been at this for 17 years, said the next step is human clinical trials, testing for toxicity, which is mild, and dosage recommendations.



"I would say if all goes as planned it's possible we could have this on the market in four to five years."



Geller's research is based on many factors, including the fact that since 1983 there has been a 60% decline in the development of new antibiotics.



World health experts say if bacteria keeps evolving at its current rate, by the year 2050 superbugs resistant to antibiotics will kill 10 million people a year worldwide. Click here for more information from the Centers for Disease Control.

Geller said their early testing shows a very mild toxicity and figuring out proper dosage in human trials could fast track this product into development.

The State of South Carolina has invested $1,200, 844 to research and fight antibiotic resistance, according to the CDC. By comparison, Georgia invested $3,637,632 and in North Carolina, $9,789,031.

Click here for an interactive map showing how much money states have invested in antibiotic resistance.

