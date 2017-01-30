Hundreds gather at State House to protest Trump ban on travel

United in resistance Tuesday, protestors spoke out on President Donald Trump’s recent controversial executive order regarding travel to the U.S.



The rally against the order, which temporarily denies admittance to the country to refugees and citizens from six Muslim-majority nations and indefinitely for Syrian refugees, was organized by Carolina Welcomes Refugees and Carolina Peace. Many in attendance said they view the president’s action as "unconstitutional."



“It's just scary for him with a stroke of a pen to be able to say these people can't come to America,” said Jennifer Tague of Columbia, "when they have been vetted, they got green cards in some cases."



Organizers also asked the crowds to contact members of the state’s Congressional delegation to voice their concerns. Leaders of the American Civil Liberties Union and the South Carolina Progressive Network also called on U.S. Senator Tim Scott to speak out against the order.



"It's terrible. It's about tearing families apart,” said Sayyed Amirali Javadinien, who says his wife in Syria can’t return to America even though she has a visa, “Please don't do that. Let families be together."

RELATED: See photos of protests that erupted nationwide.

Protests against the ban erupted over the weekend in airports across the country following confusion over the implementation of the order and word that many citizens from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen -- the countries targeted in the ban -- were being detained at airports.

According to the Associated Press, two of the first people blocked from entering the country were Iraqis with links to the U.S. military.

The ban also created trouble for at least one South Carolinian. Nazanin Zinouri, a Ph.D graduate, was visiting the Middle East for a three-week vacation when she tried to return to Greenville International Airport from Dubai. She was instead sent back to her hometown of Tehran, Iran.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who criticized implementation of the ban, says he's working to get Zinouri back to South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.