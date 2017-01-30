Scott, Rubio have 'concerns' about Trump's travel ban

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says he and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio are working to find clarification and changes to the Visa Waiver Program amid President Donald Trump's executive order restricting immigration.

Sunday Scott and Rubio issued a joint statement Sunday evening on the issue:

"After reviewing the recent Executive Orders, it is clear to us that some of what is being said and reported about the scope and implications of these measures is misleading. However, it is also clear that the manner in which these measures were crafted and implemented have greatly contributed to the confusion, anxiety, and uncertainty of the last few days.

We generally support additional vetting for many of those entering our country from nations where the United States has identified there are serious concerns regarding terrorist activities and planning. But given the broad scope and nature of these policy changes, we have some unanswered questions and concerns.

We are seeking clarity on the changes to the Visa Waiver program, which is critical to the economies of our respective states.

And we are uneasy about the potential impact of these measures on our military and our diplomatic personnel abroad, as well as those who put their lives on the line to work with us.

We are both committed to doing what we must to keep America safe. We are equally committed to the defense of religious liberty and our tradition of providing refuge to those fleeing persecution. Like so many Americans, we are both guided by our belief that when we stand before our Creator to face judgment, He will say that “to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me."

That is why we intend to do all we can to both keep America safe, and keep America special."

Scott and Rubio also issued a joint statement on Clemson University graduate Nazanin Zinouri, who has been banned under the executive order from returning to her home in Greenville, where she works.

"We have been in touch with Ms. Zinouri, Clemson, and CBP regarding this matter, and are awaiting clarification and more information from CBP. Our office routinely interacts with constituents regarding immigration matters, and will handle this with the same care and professionalism."

