Time running out for ACA open enrollment

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). The HealthCare.gov 2017 web site home page as seen in Washington, Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The Obama administration is confirming that premiums will go up sharply next year for health insurance.

If you want to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act you have until midnight Tuesday when open enrollment ends.

Free assistance to help people sign up was provided Sunday at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia. It was one of two enrollment events in the Midlands this weekend. The other was in Sumter on Saturday.

The Richland Library is teaming up with local navigators to help people who have not yet enrolled for health insurance coverage.

On Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., you can get free consultations at the library's main branch on Assembly Street in Columbia. For more information on what you need to bring with you, or to make an appointment, click here or call 803-231-6330.

Open enrollment ends at 11:59 p-m on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.