U of SC student and Iraq native hopeful rest of family will be allowed refugee status

An Iraq native who is studying at the University of South Carolina is waiting for one more family member to be allowed to come to the United States as a refugee.

With President Trump's executive order, Zaid Alibadi thinks it could take a lot longer for approval. His mother and brother came to this country as refugees shortly after he moved to the U.S. but his sister is still waiting to be approved.

While he waits for her, there are now new concerns about how long that wait could take. His sister is one of the last family members in Iraq.

He said he hopes by talking with WIS, others will see beyond the description of "refugee."

Alibadi said he's never felt more at home than here in the United States. Like many others who come to America searching for a better life, it wasn't always his plan.

It started back in 2011 when he was about to make a difficult decision: to work for the U.S government in Baghdad.

"It was a big decision yes, not because the work with them is difficult or because I need to convince myself, no. It was one of my dream jobs, but the consequences," he said.

It wasn't long after that he said his family started receiving threats.

"'You are from a respectful family, why are you doing this? You need to be careful. You dishonor your family and us,'" he said he was told.

In winter of 2013, it moved from a friendly warning to death threats.

"'You are not welcome to stay here. You need to move, otherwise we will harm you, harm your wife, harm you family.' Then, okay, we made the decision we need to change places," Alibadi said.

His family moved several times before he was accepted to study for his Ph.D. in computer engineering at the University of South Carolina. It's now a place he loves to call home.

But there were still lingering threats to his family he left behind. Faced with life or death, America became the escape.

"My brother was the first one which get the approval on the security background check. They called him and they gave him two weeks notice: 'You need to pack your stuff and you will be admitted to the United States as a refugee,'" he explained. "He came in July which was a big relief for me especially. It was the first time I see a member of my family after three years and then my mom received a notice that she has been approved."

But his sister is still in Iraq while all of her family is safe in South Carolina, not knowing when they will all be reunited.

"The responsibility of any government is to protect it's citizens first. We know the executive order targeting all refugees from all over the world but I am hopeful that we prove, especially me and my family, that we believe in the American values, we believe in freedom, and liberty, pursuit of happiness and we prove that we are not dangers to the American people," he said.

Alibadi said his family was supposed to have an immigration visa interview Monday and it was canceled because that executive order also includes a 90-day ban on all immigration visas. But he is hopeful about the outcome and expects his sister will eventually make it to the United States.

WIS checked with the University of South Carolina to see if any students, staff or faculty were affected by the recent developments in President Trump's immigration ban. Here's what University Spokesperson Jeffrey Stensland told us:

"We are not currently aware of anyone that has been directly affected yet but we continue to monitor and reach out to our Carolina family. We’re working closely with national and international organizations to make sure our understanding of this rapidly unfolding situation is as accurate as can be. We will be holding information sessions for students next week to answer questions and provide guidance along with up-to-date information. Finally, we want to re-emphasize what President Pastides tweeted today, "We value int'l students, faculty & staff and are committed to their safety and success regardless of religion, ethnicity or nat'l origin.”

Also, the following information was emailed to international students Saturday night:

"As you may know, yesterday President Trump signed an executive order titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” The order suspends entry into the United States by most visa holders from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen. We understand that for many of you this executive order may be unsettling and that you may be worried about your future at USC. As the Vice Provost for Global Carolina, I would personally like to assure you that the University of South Carolina remains committed to your safety, security and success regardless of your religion, ethnicity or national origin.

The executive order is aimed at new entries into the United States, those not yet in the country, and we believe nothing in this executive order will compel you to leave before the expiration of your status. However, we would advise you to not leave the country in the short term in case the executive order creates issues with re-entry. We will provide additional information and guidance soon."

