No rain this week, but cooler temperatures

We'll have a rather tranquil forecast this week.

Southwest winds Tuesday through Wednesday will warm us up to the 60s. Another front is expected by late Thursday with cooler temperatures Friday into the weekend.



The next rain chance is Sunday. It could end up being a raw, wet day but the forecast may change as we progress through the week.



Monday: Sunny and breezy, highs lower 50s



Monday night: Clear and chilly, lows middle 30s



Tuesday - Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer, highs middle 60s

