Dozens displaced by fire at apartment complex on Hardscrabble Road

A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
A heated moment between two people in a truck and two cyclists and it's all caught on camera. The two cyclists are now in the process of pressing charges against the two in the truck for not sharing the road.More >>
The officer was terminated on Tuesday for violating department policies in the shooting death of Jordan Edwards, the police chief said.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
The right lane on Sunset Boulevard heading west towards Lexington will be closing for construction as crews continue preparations for a new shopping center that's going to be near the area.More >>
Crews have put out a fire that has forced a short stretch of Bluff Road to close Tuesday night.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates is preparing testimony that could contradict the White House's account about concerns she raised over former national security adviser Flynn.More >>
Two USC football players and a former Gamecock student-athlete have been accused of assaulting a man at a Five Points bar over the weekend, according to a Columbia Police Department incident report.More >>
A pair of police officers are in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries after a shooting Tuesday night.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
