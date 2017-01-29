Dozens displaced by fire at apartment complex on Hardscrabble Road

Columbia Fire crews are looking into the cause of a two-alarm apartment fire in Northeast Columbia Sunday that left 45 residents without a home.

Firefighters were called to the Reserve at Lake Carolina apartments in the 4900 block of Hardscrabble Road just before 8 p.m. Columbia Fire spokesman Captain Brick Lewis said the fire was contained to one building, but that building contained 24 apartments. 21 of those apartments were occupied.

No injuries have been reported. Lewis said 45 people were displaced by the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families affected by this fire by providing financial assistance for their emergency needs and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

The cause of the fire hasn't been released by investigators yet.

