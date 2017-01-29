Chili cookoff kept the chill away in Lexington

Chili chased the chill away Sunday afternoon, while helping to raise money for two Lexington charities.

About 1,200 people packed the Town of Lexington's new IceHouse Amphitheater for the the second annual Lexington Chili cook off Sunday.

Eighteen teams prepared gallons and gallons of chili to be judged on aroma, consistency, color, taste and aftertaste.

The Old Mill BrewPub and the Lexington County Blowfish hosted the event for the second year to support Lexington County First Responders and the Lexington Police Department's Adopt-A-Cop program.

"We're expecting 1,000 today. The first year was 500, this year 1,000, so who knows what happens next year," Blowfish owner Bill Shanahan said. "We're really excited. You know the weather forecast was chilly today, now hot tamale. It's a joke."

Shanahan got his wish and then some on the attendance, which he said was double from 2016. He also said the number of teams doubled from nine to 18 this year.

Bowls of Fury took the top prize.

