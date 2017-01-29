Graham, calling travel ban 'overreach,' works to bring Clemson grad back to SC

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham is at work trying to bring back a Clemson University Ph.D graduate who is stuck in Tehran after President Donald Trump enacted an executive order temporarily banning travel to the United States from seven countries.

Nazanin Zinouri was taking a three-week vacation in the Middle East with a stop in her hometown in Iran when she got word of Trump's order. She quickly went to get back to South Carolina through a flight to Washington D.C., but she was taken off her plane in Dubai and sent back to Iran. She got her boarding pass to go through security and said she was told to get out of line and that she wasn’t allowed to board the plane because of security orders.

RELATED: See photos of protests that erupted nationwide.

Zinouri wrote about her experience on her personal Facebook page.

Graham was alerted about Zinouri's troubles on Sunday and said he was assisting to get her back stateside.

Appearing at Modjoul, Zinouri's place of employment on Monday, Graham said he's working with the Department of Homeland Security.

"My goal is to protect America from terrorists coming into our country, not keep this young lady out,” Graham said. “She’s smart, she’s intelligent, she adds value to our country and I’ll find a way to fix this problem."

Graham went further in another interview, saying Trump's order was "overreach."

"This was an unintended consequence," Graham said. "She traveled to Iran last year. She's a lawful visa holder. She's paying taxes. She's helping create value to our country and I think she's the kind of person we want. The travel ban was poorly written and she was a victim of it."

Graham said President Trump’s executive order, which temporarily bans immigrants and refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S., needs to be modified and streamlined.

“The executive order was issued without really thinking it through, Graham said. "I’m all for extreme vetting when it comes to terrorist rich countries. But people who already have legal status who have been here for years and have a green card, you cannot capture them or put them in the net of terrorism. The mistake you make here is lumping everybody into one big pot.”

The presidential action temporarily bans immigrants and refugees from seven predominately Muslim countries from traveling to the U.S. Trump made a campaign promise to take similar action if elected.

Since the ban went into effect -- with the White House modifying it slightly on Sunday night -- several South Carolina politicians other than Graham have issued statements on the matter.

Zinouri, meanwhile, released a statement on her current situation, saying she is humbly asking for support to return to South Carolina.

"My story will be much like others who dedicated their lives to their dream – the American Dream – and whose intentions and lives were turned upside-down on Friday without notice or reason," Zinouri said. "I very much look forward to having the freedom to return to my home."

Copyright 2017 WIS and WYFF. All rights reserved.