First Alert: Lake Wind Advisory issued for Midlands

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for all the counties in the Midlands until 7 p.m. Sunday.

Daytime highs will continue in the 50s Sunday. Sunday night an upper level disturbance will bring in another shot of cold air to get us started on the work week.

Monday, expect morning lows at or below freezing and daytime highs around 50°.

Tuesday morning most areas will start in the upper 20s, and afternoon temperatures will reach the 60s with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

