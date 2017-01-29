Civil Rights notables speak at forum at Claflin University

Race relations took center stage during a forum at Claflin University in Orangeburg Saturday.

Panelists spoke about race and, specifically, the role of the church.

Orangeburg native and Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and associate editor of the Washington Post Eugene Robinson moderated the forum.

Also attending the event was South Carolina Congressman James Clyburn, who spoke on the importance of educating others on how far our nation has come and the work still left to do.

"The church played a tremendous role in starting to educate former slaves. Played a dramatic role in integrating our society in the 60's and 70's," he said. "So, it's a timely discussion for us to have because we're beginning to have some challenges not unlike the ones we had in the 50's and 60's."

Also at the forum was Civil Rights photographer Cecil Williams and activist and former Voorhees College President Dr. Cleveland Sellers.

