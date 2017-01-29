Annual SC Firefighters Memorial service Saturday

More than 100 firefighters were remembered Saturday for their service and sacrifice at the annual South Carolina Firefighters Memorial.

The annual service recognizes firefighters who lost their lives in the last year. The service was held Saturday at Bible Way Church of Atlas Road in Lower Richland County.

"It's a day to honor not only the firefighters that passed away but their families for the sacrifice they made during their loved one's career," said Alvin Payne with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. "Our families are important they give a lot back over the years of their loved one's service and it's a way to know they're appreciated. And for our young ones, it's a way to let them know the brotherhood of the fire service will always be there."

Firefighters and their families from throughout South Carolina gather in the Midlands for this tribute each year.

