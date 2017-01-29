Teen victim of dating violence remembered in vigil

The native fish in the signature Bass Pro Shops tank got quite a stir when an unidentified teen decided to pull the stunt. Teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.More >>
Several walk-throughs and an inspection yielded no trouble in the home in Oak Park Height, MN. But 45 minutes after closing, plenty of trouble slithered inside.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
A virus carried by ticks is spreading, and could become a major public health concern.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
President Donald Trump has scheduled another phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.More >>
Republicans who eagerly awaited a GOP president to take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions finally get their chance.More >>
Police say a gunman despondent over a breakup opened fire at a poolside birthday party and phoned his ex-girlfriend as he shot strangers, killing one woman and wounding six other partygoers before he was killed by officers.More >>
A respected moderate Republican lawmaker has dealt a significant blow to the languishing House GOP health care bill.More >>
A student with a large hunting knife stabbed at least four people on the University of Texas campus, killing one and seriously wounding the others before surrendering to police, authorities said.More >>
President Donald Trump's administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally-subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama's legacy.More >>
The U.S. opioid crisis is forcing hospitals to roll out non-addictive alternatives to treatments that have long been the mainstay for the severe pain of trauma and surgery.More >>
Jimmy Kimmel says his newborn son is home and doing great after open-heart surgery.More >>
The words “Charleston loophole” evoke emotions from both sides of the gun debate in South Carolina.More >>
At the State House, lawmakers spent the day debating legislation designed to close a loophole some say allowed Dylan Roof to buy the gun he used to kill nine Charleston parishioners. Meanwhile, those we spoke to were divided over whether the proposed law could make a difference.More >>
