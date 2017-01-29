Teen victim of dating violence remembered in vigil

One year after a Midlands teenager was killed the burden of loss still weighs on her family.

19-year-old DeAnndra Roach was shot in Richland County and left to die one year ago.

Saturday, a community gathered to remember her life and push a message aimed at all teens. There was a vigil at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Hardscrabble Road in Northeast Columbia Saturday night.

January 28th, 2016 was the day Cynthia and David Roach say their daughter, DeAnndra left home to meet with 22-year-old Andre Heatley Jr., who was her ex-boyfriend at the time.

Investigators say not long after that meeting, she was shot and left to die on Farrow Road.

"We're trying to cope with the loss daily," said David. "We're trying to get this chapter behind us so that we can get some closure."

Everyone knew her as Dee Dee, a graduate from Blythewood High School, with dreams to join the U.S. Air Force and the medical field one day.

"She was a person that believed in living life to the fullest and that's what I miss about her. She had a certain energy about her that was different than the rest of our kids," her father said.

Investigators charged Heatley with her murder, but the case has not yet gone to trial.

RELATED: See more photos in connection with Roach and Heatley.

And while the Roaches waits for justice they have a message for teens: "If you know something, whether big or small, don't keep it to yourself. Let someone know," said DeAnndra's mother, Cynthia.

The Roach family is fighting to bring awareness to teen dating violence

"If there's a teen in the neighborhood that is being challenged by a boyfriend or someone else that is trying to control them let someone know so that we can try to give it closure and get a handle on it," David said.

"Near the end of her life I noticed that she became a little bit more recluse wanting to do things by herself," he said. "I never could quite understand this distant change in her. However looking back I feel like it had something to do with his ability to control her."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.