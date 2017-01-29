Thornwell leads No. 23 South Carolina over Missouri 63-53

Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>
Alabama continued its dominance in rounds two and three of the 2017 NFL Draft, as five more members of the Crimson Tide found new homes.More >>
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case.More >>
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case.More >>
USC now 8-8 in SECMore >>
USC now 8-8 in SECMore >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The Tigers are two games back of SEC West leading Arkansas after winning two-out-of-three against Ole Miss at The Box.More >>
The Tigers are two games back of SEC West leading Arkansas after winning two-out-of-three against Ole Miss at The Box.More >>
Myles Brennan isn't participating in spring football drills at LSU, but the Tigers freshman has been studying up on LSU's new offense, ready to hit the practice field in Baton Rouge this summer.More >>
Myles Brennan isn't participating in spring football drills at LSU, but the Tigers freshman has been studying up on LSU's new offense, ready to hit the practice field in Baton Rouge this summer.More >>
The Ole Miss football team has been ranked No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll for the 2016 season, posted by USA Today.More >>