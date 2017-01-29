Driver killed in crash on I-20 in Kershaw Co.

The Kershaw County coroner has identified the Columbia man killed in a crash early Sunday morning.



David West says Jonathon Hubbard of Columbia was killed after crashing his car on Interstate 20.



West says Hubbard was traveling east on I-20 at a high rate of speed when another driver saw him swerve to miss a car.



Hubbard’s vehicle flipped multiple times before he was thrown from the vehicle. According to officials, he was not wearing a seat belt.



The crash happened between the 89 and 90 mile markers, just a couple miles west of Highway 601.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.