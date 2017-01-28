SWAT team finds man wanted in double shooting dead in Elloree home

A man wanted in the double shooting of two neighbors has been found dead in a home in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says the victims were shot by a neighbor at a home on Sorin Court Saturday just before noon. The victims were taken to the hospital where their conditions have not been released.

Deputies say the man accused in the shooting refused to come out of a home on Sorin Circle. The sheriff's department's SWAT team was called in. The SWAT team entered the home and found a person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said deputies were called to the shooting scene where they learned "there was some kind of previous contact" between neighbors on Friday.

"On Saturday, for an as of yet unknown reason, the man opened fire on the two residents," said the sheriff.

After the shooting the man retreated into his home and nearby homes were evacuated while he refused to come out.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.

