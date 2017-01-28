Man accused of firing assault rifle in home

A man has been arrested after Richland County Sheriff's deputies say he fired several shots from an "assault rifle" while damaging a home in Hopkins.

Deputies say at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, Christopher Tyree Anderson, 24, was carrying an "assault rifle" when he entered a home in the 200 block of Ault Road, near Clarkson Road, and demanded the victim's cell phone. Deputies say Anderson also broke several items in the home and fired the gun into the ceiling.

Deputies say when a second victim came to the home, Anderson pointed the gun at him. As he ran away, deputies say Anderson fired several shots into the air.

Anderson was later arrested. He is charged with discharging firearms into a dwelling, pointing and presenting firearms at a person and malicious injury. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

