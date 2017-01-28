Teens playing with gun led to deadly shooting, according to investigators

A teen charged in a deadly shooting in Sumter County while he was out on bond for a separate attempted murder case will remain in jail.

A Sumter County magistrate did not set bond for Rhythm Sharmell Portee, 17, at his hearing. Portee is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 19-year-old Kyre Raquan Bethea Thursday night.

Investigators say Bethea was shot in the chest as he and Portee played a game with a gun.

Because of the nature of the charge, Portee will be held in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center until he can appear before a circuit court judge, which the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says will be in March.

At the time of the shooting, Portee had been out on bond for an attempted murder charge stemming from an incident in December. He is facing charges in adult court in both cases.

