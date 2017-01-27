RCSD investigating home invasion on Leesburg Rd.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a home invasion in the 3900 block of Leesburg Road just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say two armed men forced their way into the home and fired at three victims. The victims ran off.

The gunmen covered their faces and a description of them was not given. If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.