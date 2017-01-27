School district addresses concerns about proposed West Columbia school

Rebecca Huggins has lived along Hummingbird Drive in West Columbia for years.

"I love living here,” she said. “It's very convenient to any place you want to go in Columbia."

Soon, she'll likely have a new elementary school not too far from her backyard, and she's concerned about some of the things that'll come along with it. Concerns, such as, an increase in traffic in her neighborhood - because there will be a cut-through road that'll be built between her street and the new school.

"I really do think it'll be really bad. I just hope none of the children get harmed in any way,” Huggins said.

Lexington District 2 says it needs a new elementary school.

"The schools that we are replacing [it with] was built in the 1950s and prior to that, so they were definitely in need of being replaced,” said district Chief Operations Officer Don Icenhower.

Icenhower hopes to break ground on the new school soon. It'll be built on Cougar Drive – right across the street from an existing middle school, Northside Middle.

"We wanted to try to identify a site within the parameters of the attendance areas, and also, we felt that if we could put an elementary school directly across from a middle school and lower those walls between the elementary school and the middle school that it would be very beneficial to the students, and also the parents,” Icenhower said.

Despite concerns, Icenhower said a lot of thought has gone into being a good neighbor.

When it comes to the entrance and exit onto Hummingbird Drive, he said it'll only be used by buses and faculty or in the case of an emergency, because, right now, a flood-prone road is the only way in.

"The access onto Hummingbird is going to allow us to be able to get a fire truck, all kinds of emergency vehicles, onto that campus in a much more orderly manner,” he said.

But some neighbors like Huggins still aren't convinced.

"I mean, I think that building a new school is a good idea, but I don't think the location is a very good idea,” Huggins said.

The district also said that the impact of traffic and parking should be minimal.

On Tuesday evening, members of West Columbia's Zoning Board of Appeals gave the project their approval. The district hopes to open the school in August 2018.

