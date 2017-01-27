Search suspended after suspect flees traffic stop in Lexington Co.

“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
“To know that someone got hurt that bad, and it’s a friend of yours, it’s just unbelievable,” Billingsley said, breaking down in tears.More >>
Southbound Interstate 75 reopened in downtown Dayton about 5:15 a.m. Monday after a fiery, fatal crash Sunday, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.More >>
Southbound Interstate 75 reopened in downtown Dayton about 5:15 a.m. Monday after a fiery, fatal crash Sunday, according to Montgomery County dispatchers.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
An 18-wheeler was involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 59 in Roebuck at the 4th Ave. South exit.More >>
An 18-wheeler was involved in a fatal wreck Sunday afternoon on Interstate 59 in Roebuck at the 4th Ave. South exit.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Congressional Republicans and Democrats reach hard-won agreement on huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government open.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Police say officers shot and killed an armed man suspected of shooting eight people Sunday at an apartment complex in San Diego.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Parts of the Midwest and the South were recovering Monday after a weekend round of storms, winds, hail and isolated tornadoes killed at least 14 people.More >>
Several hikers who called to report they were lost in Congaree National Park Sunday night have been found.More >>
Several hikers who called to report they were lost in Congaree National Park Sunday night have been found.More >>
Police officers with the City of North Charleston and officials with the Charleston County Rescue Team are currently on scene of a incident at KapStone Paper Mill.More >>
Police officers with the City of North Charleston and officials with the Charleston County Rescue Team responded to an incident at KapStone Paper Mill.More >>
The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.More >>
The Storm Prediction Center has all of the Midlands under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
Authorities say fatalities have been reported and dozens of people were taken to hospitals after a tornado hit the small East Texas city of Canton.More >>
American solider dies in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside the city of Mosul.More >>
American solider dies in Iraq after an improvised explosive device detonated during a patrol outside the city of Mosul.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>