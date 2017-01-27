Search suspended after suspect flees traffic stop in Lexington Co.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who ran away from a traffic stop Friday night.

Deputies were searching for the man near Community Drive and Old Orangeburg Road in Red Bank.

It is unclear if the suspect is armed or why he was stopped by police.

K9 tracking and deputies were on foot in that area. However, officials suspended the search for the night.

We've ended the search. K9 tracked the subject to where we believe he got into a car. Our investigation is ongoing. #LCSDnews #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 28, 2017

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

