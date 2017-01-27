Newberry Co. SO recovered fake $100 bills from students

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A large number of counterfeit $100 bills have been collected from students by NCSO deputies, Newberry Police officers, and Newberry Co. Sheriff's school resource officers.

Nearly $4,500 in phony currency have been recovered during an investigation of the use of the bills. Investigators also believe that more bills are currently in circulation and want to warn businesses and customers of the fake cash.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says while the bills are not of great quality, they could easily be accepted by anyone who does not inspect the bills.

Foster describes the bills as being of the newer series with the blue band, feather quill, and Liberty Bell on the front. The counterfeit bills have faint pink Chinese writing on the front and back.

The source of the bills is still being investigated.

If you have any information on the circulation of this fake currency, you are asked to call (803)-321-2222 immediately.

Check back for more updates on this story.

