Winnsboro woman charged with animal abuse, pit bull euthanized

WINNSBORO, SC (WIS) - A malnourished pit bull was euthanized after alleged neglect at the hands of its owner, according to Winnsboro Department of Public Safety interim Chief John Seibels.

Now the owner, 28-year-old Katera Alexander, is being charged with animal cruelty.

The report of the abused dog was made on Jan. 13 after a delivery person called saying the dog was in distress. The delivery person was dropping a package off at the home when he saw a brown pit bull tied o the front porch.

When police arrived, the dog was hiding under the front porch and didn't want to come out. The dog's ribs, hips, and vertebrae were showing and there was now food left out for the dog. There was a water bowl, but there was no water in it. There was a dog house nearby.

Alexander arrived at the home while police were there, and claimed the dog as her own. She claimed the dog had been sick for a month and hadn't taken the dog to the veterinarian because she couldn't afford it.

She told officers on scene that she believed neighbors poisoned her dog, contributing to his poor condition. She also said that she fed the dog milk and grease as a home remedy given to her by someone else.

The dog was taken from her home and to an adoption center, where his health deteriorated and he was euthanized.

A warrant was then issued for Alexander on the animal cruelty charge. She has not been arrested at this time.

