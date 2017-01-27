Family remembers daughter killed by ex-boyfriend 1 year ago

Family and friends are planning to gather this weekend in honor of a woman who was killed by her ex-boyfriend, according to investigators.

Saturday marks one year since the murder of Deanndra Roach. The 19-year-old was found dead in the woods off Farrow Road on Jan. 28.

The candlelight vigil will be held Saturday at Rehoboth Baptist Church on Hard Scrabble Road from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

"It is still a heavy burden on us," David Roach, Deanndra's father, said. "We are trying to cope with the loss daily and we just want to get this chapter in our life behind us so that we can get closure."

Andre Heatley, Jr. is still in jail and charged with Roach's murder.

