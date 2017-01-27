CFD battle house fire on Prospect St.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is working a house fire on the 200 block of Prospect Street.

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. There is heavy smoke in the fire and the fire was very heavy when crews arrived at the scene.

There are no injuries to report at this time.

