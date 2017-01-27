CFD battle house fire on Prospect St. - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

CFD battle house fire on Prospect St.

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Stephanie Ellisor Anderson) (Source: Stephanie Ellisor Anderson)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Columbia Fire Department is working a house fire on the 200 block of Prospect Street. 

The call came in around 4:50 p.m. There is heavy smoke in the fire and the fire was very heavy when crews arrived at the scene. 

There are no injuries to report at this time. 

Check back for more updates. 

