Lexington Co. School District 2 reports system data breach

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Lexington County School District 2 reported a data breach of their employees W-2 information, calling it a "social engineering scam."

The breach occurred earlier this week and district officials became aware of the scam on Jan. 26. The data breach included the W-2 information of employees who worked for Lexington School District 2 between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2016.

"Once the breach was discovered, the district notified law enforcement on the local and state level and contacted other regulatory agencies," the district said.

The information compromised in this data breach included names, addresses, social security numbers, and salary data.

"The district sent out [a] notification to employees on the day the breach was discovered," the district said. "A follow-up letter was issued today with further instructions on signing up for fraud protection and credit monitoring."

District officials said credit monitoring services will be provided to employees free of charge.

