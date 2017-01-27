Little hands, big hearts: an 8-year-old on a mission to make a difference

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – One Dutch Fork Elementary third-grader is trying to make a difference, one little helping hand at a time.

Savannah Steele began her charity, “Little Hands, Big Hearts” this past fall, with the help of her mom and her stepfather, Thomas McLamb. Thomas said this is just another example of Savannah’s nature.

"She spends a lot of times thinking about other kids. She's donated a lot of her toys, and things like that to other people so it didn't surprise us too much."

The idea sprouted after seeing a story about a college kid in Georgia handing out food and necessary items to homeless individuals. Savannah and Thomas decided it was something they’d like to see happen here.

To Savannah, it’s as simple as understanding the difference between “want” and “need.”

“Me and the kids in my class, they have homes they can eat they can take showers, they can brush their teeth, they can do what they need to survive," Savannah said. "And homeless people, they don't have what they need to survive.”



Thomas and Savannah made a list comprised of 26 essential items that we all use to survive every day. They found affordable options, designed logos, bags, and started making them.

The care bags cost about fifteen dollars to make and include toiletry items, food, blankets, gloves and survival supplies.

“They don't have stuff and they don't have things to keep them warm. They don't have things that help them if they're sick or when they're sick and they don't have food,” Savannah said.

Dutch Fork Elementary School’s principal, Julius Scott, describes Savannah as a remarkable student, as well as a student activist that has inspired many of her classmates to find ways to give back, too. And now others are recognizing her perseverance as well.



Savannah was awarded a Disney “Summer of Service” gr ant of five hundred dollars, which will help her continue to build her mission, one heartfelt offer at a time.

"It makes me feel really, really good because it makes me feel like I did something good."

