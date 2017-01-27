WIS Answers Your Questions About the Affordable Care Act

There's a lot of debate about repealing and/or replacing the Affordable Care Act.

Right now, we don't know what lawmakers are going to do but we do know any changes made to the healthcare system won't be implemented until 2018, at the earliest.

That means, the ACA is still the law and if you do not have health insurance you could be hit with a penalty.

If you are considering purchasing health insurance through the ACA Marketplace, you could be eligible for a subsidy to help cover your premium. But you have to do your research and make a decision about coverage by midnight January 31st.



WIS is working to answer your questions so you can make an informed decision about what's best for you and your family.



If you have questions, health insurance "navigators" provided by the nonprofit Palmetto Project and representatives from the SC Hospital Association will be in the WIS phonebank Friday, January 27th from 4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The number to call is 803-758-1020.



Enrollment events are also being held around the Midlands where you can get one-on-one assistance. Please see the list of locations and times below.



If you are interested in enrolling, you can go to HealthCare.gov or call 1.800.318.2596.



You will be asked several questions about you and your family, your income and household size, to determine which plans might be your best options and whether you qualify for financial assistance to help cover the cost of your premiums.



If you find a plan that suits your needs, you can enroll online. If you or anyone in your family qualifies for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP), a representative will contact you to enroll.



You can also visit signupsc.palmettoproject.org or call 1-888-998-4646 to schedule an appointment.



ACA enrollment events in the Midlands



Saturday, January 28

11am-6pm

Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church

805 S. Harvin St.

Sumter, SC



Sunday, Jan 29

3-8pm

Brookland Baptist Church

1066 Sunset, Blvd.

West Columbia, SC



Tuesday, January 31

9am- 9pm

Richland Library Main

1431 Assembly St.

Columbia, SC



4-8pm

Good Shepherd Community Ministries

1178 Five Chop Road

Orangeburg, SC



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.