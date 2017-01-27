President Trump's executive orders could be felt in South Carolina

President Donald J. Trump signing the Executive Orders to advance the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines on Jan. 24. (Source: White House/Facebook)

President Donald Trump's first week in office was a busy one. He signed about a dozen executive orders on things like immigration, trade, and foreign policy.

But what does it all mean for South Carolina? Some expect the orders on trade and immigration to be felt in South Carolina.

President Trump pushed to honor some of his campaign promises when he took office. He signed to roll back the Affordable Care Act, expedite opening oil pipelines, and revamp foreign policy, trade, and immigration.

“So this is border security immigration enforcement and improvements. We’ve been talking about this right from the beginning," Trump said as he signed one executive order.

He ordered plans on the border wall between Mexico and the United States to begin.

“A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders," the president said.

He suggested a 20 percent tax on Mexican imports, to pay for the wall, meaning American consumers, in turn, would pay as well. It would include South Carolinians possibly paying higher prices for things like Mexican imported food, clothes, cars and car parts.

President Trump also pledged to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

University of South Carolina Business Professor Gerry McDermott says a trade war could negatively impact South Carolina, with major companies BMW and Boeing located in South Carolina. Some of the state's major exports include automobiles and parts, aircraft parts, textiles and agricultural goods like foods and cotton.

McDermott believes that if other countries like China become involved and retaliate on U.S. imports, South Carolina could feel the effects.

"The border control folks are here, and the ICE," President Trump said as he signed another order, pledging to double-down on illegal immigration.

“Public safety in the interior of the United States. What could be more important?” he said.

Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster says that could have a ripple effect on local law enforcement. People can only be turned over to federal agents to be investigated for illegal immigration if local officers suspect they’re in violation of that when the suspects are first arrested for violating a local law.

Foster believes the number of people held in jail, awaiting federal investigation for illegal immigration, could increase.

