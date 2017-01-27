Why is I-77 resurfacing project taking so long?

A project to resurface Interstate 77 southeast of Columbia will continue when overnight temperatures warm up. For now, the contractor is filling potholes and other voids in the road with a thin layer of asphalt.

The 13-mile project from Interstate 26 to Decker Boulevard began in August with the removal of the porous top layer of the interstate, which allows water to drain through and away from the roadway, according to assistant project manager Frank Hribar.

That top 1-2 inches of what's called 'open graded friction course' had severely degraded over the years and made the roadway bumpy and unsafe.

"The road was terrible before the project began," Hribar said. "It is in better shape from when we got started. There is no delay"

What's left now may not look and feel like a proper driving surface, but Hribar says the asphalt is meant to handle traffic and is being patched as potholes form and when parts of the surface come apart. The contractor is also repainting markings as needed.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation's seasonal restrictions for paving and the requirements for work to be done at night when temperatures are colder have prevented the permanent asphalt from being placed during December, January, and February.

The permanent paving operations will resume nightly in March 2017, or as soon as the cold weather restrictions are lifted.

At that time, the contractor will remove an additional two inches of road surface and replace it with new asphalt the same night. This work is scheduled for completion in late summer 2017. Once all paving is complete, the contractors will place the final layer of pavement and begin permanent pavement markings. This work is scheduled to occur between May and September 2018.

Hribar asks drivers traveling near the project’s 45 mph construction zone to be aware of equipment and crews working in the area at all times. "Slow down," he said. "These guys that are out working at night want to get home to their families."

The public is also asked to obey traffic control signs, reductions in speed limit and message board information. SCDOT further notes that all road work is dependent on the weather.

For more information concerning this project, the public may contact Project Manager, Jim Cravens or Assistant Project Manager, Frank Hribar at 803-822-0333 or by contacting SCDOT Customer Service Center at 855-GO-SCDOT (855-467-2368).

