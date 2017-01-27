1 injured in COMET bus fire on SC-277

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A COMET bus is on fire on SC-277 on Friday. The happened near SC-277 and the Fontaine Road exit.

The cause of the fire is not known and one person is being treated for injuries.

COMET Executive Director Bob Schneider said that the bus driver called 911 and he did confirm that seven passengers were on board.

Schneider says the driver pulled over the bus because something "caught her attention." Once the driver pulled over, the passengers were evacuated, per COMET's safety protocol. The bus, after being cleared of passengers, then caught fire. Schneider said the fire started at the back of the bus, but it doesn't mean it was the engine.

He also commended the bus driver on her training and helping the passengers to safety.

“The only thing we care about is the safety of our customers and our employee. We won’t know what the cause is until we get the information back,” Schneider said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by an outside group. Another COMET bus was able to pick up the passengers and take them to their destinations.

Schneider said that transit is in the process of replacing all of their older buses between now and the end of the summer. The bus in Friday's incident was an older bus set to be replaced.

All lanes of SC-277 have been reopened, but a number of fire and law enforcement officials remain on the scene. Traffic is delayed in this area.

