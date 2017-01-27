UPDATE: 1 pet killed, 3 residents displaced in duplex fire - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: 1 pet killed, 3 residents displaced in duplex fire

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Columbia Fire Department) (Source: Columbia Fire Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department are working a duplex fire where one pet was killed.

According to fire officials, that duplex is located on Fishers Mill Drive.

None of the residents were injured and three have been displaced. The fire has now been extinguished. 

More on this story as it develops.

