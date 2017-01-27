AG: Man, 24, hit with charges after downloading child pornograph - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

AG: Man, 24, hit with charges after downloading child pornography

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Jereme Michael Bowman (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department) Jereme Michael Bowman (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 27-year-old Lexington man was nabbed by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Attorney General's Office for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography.

Jeremy Michael Bowman stands charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. 

Bowman, who was arrested on Jan. 25, will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. 

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

