AG: Man, 24, hit with charges after downloading child pornography

A 27-year-old Lexington man was nabbed by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Attorney General's Office for allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography.

Jeremy Michael Bowman stands charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Bowman, who was arrested on Jan. 25, will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison.

