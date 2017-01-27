Calling it a 'great day' at the UN, Haley says she'll be 'taking names' in new role

In her first few days in her new role as the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley says she's going to be "taking names" of those who don't support the US at the international body.

Haley, who was sworn in as the new ambassador on Wednesday, delivered brief remarks to the assembled press in New York.

"Our goal, with the administration, is to show value at the UN," Haley said. "The way that we'll show value is to show our strength, show our voice, have the backs of our allies, and make sure that our allies have our back as well."

Haley took on an energetic tone as she discussed the new job and what her focus will be at the UN.

"For those that don't have our back, we're taking names," Haley said. "We'll make points to respond to that accordingly, but this is a time of strength, this is a time of action, this is a time of getting things done, and this administration is prepared and ready to have me go in, look at the UN, and everything that's working, we're going to make it better."

Haley continued, saying it was a time for fresh eyes at the UN. She signed off with a phrase many of us are familiar with in South Carolina.

"New strength, new vision, and a great day at the US-UN," Haley said.

Haley was given a near-unanimous thumbs up to be the US representative to the international body in a 96-4 vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

