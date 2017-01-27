Police seek man who robbed Chapin pharmacy with semi-automatic handgun

The Chapin Police Department is asking for help to find a man who robbed the Chapin Rite Aid almost two weeks ago.

The armed robbery happened on Saturday, January 14 around 10:30 p.m. at the Chapin Rite Aid on Chapin Road.

Police said the man waved a dark colored semi-automatic handgun when he stole an undisclosed amount of money. Video footage from the scene captured images of the man and a vehicle that appears to be a light or silver Jeep Wrangler driving away after the robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid- 20s, with a height of 5’6” to 5’8”, weighing about 160 to 180 pounds and having light skin with freckles. Witnesses said the robber was wearing a white sweat shirt with a grey colored hoodie, dark colored bandana, dark colored pants, white Air Force One sneakers and dark colored gloves.

A South Carolina Law Enforcement Division forensic artist produced a sketch of the robber. Mobile users tap here to see that sketch and several surveillance images of the robber and the vehicle he possibly drove away.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

