Richland One offering language immersion to elementary students

Richland One Schools is offering children the opportunity to learn new languages at an early age.

Enrollment is underway now in the district's language immersion programs for the coming school year. A parent information session was held Thursday evening at Carve-Lyon Elementary where the program is based.

Half of the students' curriculum is taught in Mandarin, Chinese, or Spanish.

Education leaders say being bilingual has long-term advantages and makes students more diverse and marketable.

"I have a 5-year-old here at Carver-Lyon Elementary," one parent said. "She's enrolled in the Chinese class. The reason for me putting her in that class is so she can have better and more opportunities when she becomes an adult."

The program is open to pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade students.

The program, which just began in August, will add a grade level each year up to fifth grade. If you're interested you must attend a parent information session and apply. The next session is February 7 at Horrell Hill Elementary at 5:30 p.m.

