Richland One offering language immersion to elementary students

Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Residents in the South Korean village where a U.S. missile defense system is being installed have scuffled with police.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>
Trump touts success in first 100 days, attacks news media and accuses them of failing to tell the truth.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Thousands of people across the country are marking President Donald Trump's hundredth day in office by marching in protest of his environmental policies.More >>
Mayor Steve Benjamin received recognition along with an award in Washington D.C. on Sunday for his leadership during the historic October 2015 flood.More >>
Mayor Steve Benjamin received recognition along with an award in Washington D.C. on Sunday for his leadership during the historic October 2015 flood.More >>
After being drafted into the NFL two days ago, Deshaun Watson decided to do something very special for his mother on her birthday.More >>
After being drafted into the NFL two days ago, Deshaun Watson decided to do something very special for his mother on her birthday.More >>
Two people were displaced after an overnight house fire in Columbia.More >>
Two people were displaced after an overnight house fire in Columbia.More >>
Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.More >>
Officials with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.More >>
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.More >>
The annual dinner of the White House Correspondents' Association is taking place Saturday night without its traditional star.More >>
The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.More >>
The 25th anniversary of the Los Angeles riots is being commemorated with peaceful marches and calls for a better future.More >>
Political strategist Trav Robertson is the new leader of the South Carolina Democratic Party.More >>
Political strategist Trav Robertson is the new leader of the South Carolina Democratic Party.More >>