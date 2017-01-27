Officials: Driver killed in crash was not wearing seat belt - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Officials: Driver killed in crash was not wearing seat belt

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
LEE COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

An investigation continues as one person was killed in Lee County late Thursday night in a traffic accident.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, a lack of seat belt appears to be the blame in the crash.

DPS officials say the accident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Bifta Lane when the driver, who has not yet been identified by the Lee County Coroner's Office, lost control of the car, hit a ditch and overturned. 

No one else was injured and the accident involved only one car. 

