Farewell Gov. Nikki Haley

This week we are saying farewell to one of South Carolina’s most historic leaders in recent memory- Nikki Haley.

Tuesday night, Haley officially resigned as the 116th governor of South Carolina, passing the baton to Henry McMaster.

When she took office in 2011, she made history by becoming the first woman and minority to lead South Carolina.

From the Palmetto State to the Big Apple, she now heads to New York to become the US ambassador to the United Nations.

It’s a position that requires one to lead under pressure, compromise and also someone who knows how to listen but be assertive when needed.

Those are all characteristics Haley has shown over the past six years as Governor.



Under Haley’s leadership, South Carolina has added more than 82,000 jobs across the state’s 46 counties.

The unemployment rate has also hit a 15 year record low.

In 2015, she gained national attention by leading our state through one of its most challenging times- the shooting massacre at Mother Emanuel AME

Church.

The tragedy sparked a nationwide conversation about race relations and the need for unity and peace.

Haley played a big part in that when she signed an order to remove the Confederate Flag from the State House grounds after 15 years.

A few months later, she was back in headlines leading us through the devastating floods.

Priding herself on transparency and accountability, Haley signed an ethics reform in 2016 reminding state elected officials they work for the people, not the other way around.

Public officials now have disclose how much money they make and independent investigations are required following any ethic complaints against legislators.

At her final State of the State address Haley reminded us about how thankful she’s been to have led our state.



"It is a bittersweet thing, taking on this new challenge, moving on from this state that I so love, called to serve this nation I hold so dear," Haley said.

"When the bitter gets a little too strong for the sweet, I try to think of the children’s author, A.A. Milne, whose loveable character Winnie-the-Pooh so put it like this: 'How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.' And goodbye this is, for now. But I will always have one eye on South Carolina."

And we will always have our eyes on you Governor Haley as you go on to represent our country.

As we tell you goodbye, we hope every day is a great day in your new career.

