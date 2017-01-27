Man shot multiple times walking along Midlands street

Columbia Police are searching for a gunman involved in a late Thursday shooting that sent a man to the hospital.

Investigators say the 23-year-old victim was shot multiple times while walking along the 900 block of Tree Street in Columbia. He was rushed to a local hospital by a friend and continues to receive treatment.

Columbia dispatchers say the 911 call for the shooting went out just before midnight.

Police say they are still gathering information and working to determine a motive and identify possible suspects.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

