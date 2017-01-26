Parents planning to speak out on reported bullying at Gilbert sc - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Parents planning to speak out on reported bullying at Gilbert schools

By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
Parents with children who attend schools in Gilbert say that they are planning to discuss a major issue with district officials. (Source: WISTV) Parents with children who attend schools in Gilbert say that they are planning to discuss a major issue with district officials. (Source: WISTV)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Parents with children who attend schools in Gilbert say that they are planning to discuss a major issue with district officials early next week.

Over the last few months, reports of bullying at the schools has been circulating more and more online with parents in Lexington School District One. Several claim their children were bullied at school and got little to no help from school officials.

One family speaking out is that of a 14-year-old who took his own life late last year. The father of Ronny Rhea III says constant torment from his peers at school and online pushed his son into harming himself.

"From October to December, he just quit talking. He clammed up,” McRae said. “He just stayed to himself in his room and it's very heart-wrenching."

He went on to say, "the Gilbert community is not resting. They will not let this go and I'm glad."

Officials with the school district could not offer much comment on the Ronny Rhea case. They did, however, say the matter was fully investigated.

Next week's meeting on bullying will take place inside the leadership development room at Gilbert High School at 6 p.m. Parents attending are being asked by the district to submit their questions in advance of the meeting.

District officials say the deadline to send in questions is Friday, Jan. 27. They can be sent to communications@lexington1.net. Please include your home address and telephone number in your email.

