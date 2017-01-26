Sen. Graham calls proposed tariffs on Mexico 'mucho sad' - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sen. Graham calls proposed tariffs on Mexico 'mucho sad'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lindsay Graham/Twitter screenshot) (Source: Lindsay Graham/Twitter screenshot)

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham can tell you how he feels about the proposed tariffs on Mexican imports that President Donald Trump announced Thursday: no bueno, senor. 

The outspoken senator tweeted Thursday his disagreement after Trump signed an executive order, keeping his election promise of building a wall on the U.S./Mexico border. 

The comments come after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that one of the administration's ideas to have the wall constructed would be to impose a 20 percent tariff on all Mexican imports to finance the president's long-standing campaign promise. 

"Border security yes, tariffs no. Mexico is [the] 3rd largest trading partner. Any tariff we can levy they can levy. [A] Huge barrier to econ growth," Graham tweeted. "Simply put, any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or margaritas is a big-time bad idea. Mucho Sad." 

The controversial border wall, which Trump insists that Mexico will pay for, has caused a rift between the leaders of the neighboring countries. 

Mexican President Pena Nieto said that he reiterated his stance that his country would not pay for the wall, and canceled his planned meeting with Trump later this month. 

Trump said in remarks Thursday that the canceled meeting was "a mutual decision." 

The two countries have a $1.6 billion-a-day cross-border trade agreement, according to the Associated Press

