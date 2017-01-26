Manslaughter charges for 17-year-old in Sumter fatal shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Manslaughter charges for 17-year-old in Sumter fatal shooting

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Rhythm Portee (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Rhythm Portee (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 17-year-old will be charged with manslaughter after the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old Thursday evening in Sumter.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, Rhythm Portee was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kyre Raquan Bethea. 

Porter was already out on bond for an attempted murder case in December. 

Bethea died at Palmetto Health Tuomey after being taken there by first responders.

