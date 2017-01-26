Mother, son identified as victims in two-car crash near Batesbur - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Mother, son identified as victims in two-car crash near Batesburg

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified a mother and son who were killed near Batesburg on Thursday afternoon. 

Coroner Margaret Fisher said Gary Lee Cook, 44, and Mary Cook, 69, were killed around 3 p.m. following the accident. 

According to Fisher, the pair were traveling south on SC 391 in a 1992 Dodge pickup truck when it drove left of center and crashed into a 2008 Chevy pickup traveling north on the same roadway. 

Both were wearing seatbelts. 

The driver of the Chevy pickup was flown to a nearby hospital and his condition is stable. He was also wearing a seatbelt. 

The accident happened one mile north of Batesburg-Leesville. 

