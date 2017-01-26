Wilson powers No. 5 South Carolina past Georgia

CHRIS STARRS

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A'ja Wilson scored 19 points to help No. 5 South Carolina beat Georgia 62-44 on Thursday night.

Wilson missed the Gamecocks' previous game against the Bulldogs two weeks ago with an ankle injury, a game South Carolina won 66-63. She also had 10 rebounds in Thursday's win.

It was the lowest point total of the season for South Carolina (18-1, 8-0 SEC) this season. The Gamecocks' previous low came in their 74-63 loss at Duke in early December.

Allisha Gray added 18 points for South Carolina, which won its 12th consecutive game and is the only team unbeaten in the SEC after its win over No. 4 Mississippi State on Monday.

Pachis Roberts and Mackenzie Engram led Georgia (10-10, 2-5) with 10 points each. No other players for either team reached double-digit scoring.

