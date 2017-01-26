Professors say students concerned over new immigration plan - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Professors say students concerned over new immigration plan

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
In the seventh full day of his presidency, the president pushed forward on one of his campaign promises to build a wall on the Mexico border.  (Source: CNN) In the seventh full day of his presidency, the president pushed forward on one of his campaign promises to build a wall on the Mexico border.  (Source: CNN)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

President Donald Trump discussed his immigration enforcement goals on Thursday saying he has put the first steps of his plans in place.

In the seventh full day of his presidency, the president pushed forward on one of his campaign's promises to build a wall on the Mexico border.  

"It's not just a wall at the border, it's a wall between populations. It's a barrier,” USC Professor Myriam Torres, who is also an immigrant from Colombia, said.

At the University of South Carolina, professors like Torres see firsthand the concerns of their students.

"Students that have DACA for example, they are very worried that they may not be able to go to the University or to hold a job," Professor Torres said. 

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, DACA, was created by President Barack Obama and gave more than 700,000 young immigrants legal status and the ability to obtain work permits.

President Trump is also expected to put a temporary ban on refugees entering the U.S.

USC Professor Hamid Khan, a first generation immigrant from Pakistan, said the president’s plan comes with a lot of unknowns.

"There's a lot of concern about the fact that not only is President Trump suggesting a complete halt to Syrian refugees, it would actually be a halt to all refugees,” Professor Khan said.

On the other hand, President Trump said his plan is a move to strengthen immigration within the United States. He promised to focus enforcement efforts on criminal immigrants and those who have overstayed their visas.

"A nation without borders is not a nation. Beginning today, the United States of America gets back control of its borders. Gets back its borders,” President Trump said. “From Day 1 I've said it, and I mean the immediate removal of criminal aliens. They're gonna be gone, fast."

While that executive order temporarily banning refugees hasn't been signed yet, Professor Khan said he can feel the tension in his classes where many of his students are from the middle east.

"The President will restrict all immigration from at least five Muslim countries and so as far as here at USC and immigrants at large, there's a lot of concern about will the visas be valid?" Professor Khan said.

White House officials said they are keeping the lines of communication open with Mexico's president after a meeting between the two was canceled on Thursday over disagreements about who will pay for the wall.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Teen with cerebral palsy denied prom tickets

    Friday, April 28 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-04-29 02:36:27 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:00:47 GMT
    Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)Ashley Hamblin already has her dress picked out, but may not be able to wear it. (WSMV)

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>

    She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly