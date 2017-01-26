SC AG's office continues to crack down on SNAP benefits fraud

State agencies are on the attack against abuses in the food stamp program.

Attorney General Alan Wilson announced this week another round of convictions targeting people who broke the rules governing what are also known as SNAP benefits.

It is still a comparatively small attempt by state officials to tackle what the attorney general at least, believes is a much larger problem. Wilson says the state's efforts to crack down on food stamp fraud are paying off.

Launched two years ago, a partnership between his office and the Department of Social Services. In 2016, the state won convictions on 70 people and those cases led to the recovery of nearly $151,000 in restitution or direct payments.

The two-year total, Wilson says, much more.

"Until 2015, we never investigated whether or not there was any fraud," Wilson said. "And since January 2015, this office with the use of one DSS and one prosecutor have gotten $610,000 in restitution ordered by courts."

Still, a relatively small number of confirmed fraud cases considering DSS figures showing 765,000 South Carolinians were receiving food stamps as of last June.

Wilson believes there's much more fraud being committed that simply hasn't been uncovered.

"Most people don't see domestic violence or human trafficking happening on the streets. Those are things that happen in the shadows. But a lot of people see people abusing these entitlement programs that are supposed to have money going to needy families and need children," Allen said.

DSS does have a toll-free hotline for those angry people to report what they believe is fraud.

"They see it firsthand. You're sitting there in the Publix, and you see someone who you know is not eligible for SNAP using SNAP benefits," Allen said. "People get very angry about that."

Wilson wants to expand the fraud investigation program, which has so far caught and prosecuted only a tiny fraction of the more than three quarters of a million South Carolinians on SNAP.

